HC Wainwright Cuts Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Price Target to $8.00

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GUTS

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of GUTS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $67.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Fractyl Health had a negative net margin of 73,864.52% and a negative return on equity of 584.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fractyl Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fractyl Health by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fractyl Health by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter.

About Fractyl Health

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.