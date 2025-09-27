HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

View Our Latest Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.