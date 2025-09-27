Head-To-Head Contrast: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Azenta alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Azenta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Azenta and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta -18.45% 1.35% 1.13% Tivic Health Systems -148.49% -22.69% -18.94%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Azenta and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Azenta currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Azenta has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azenta and Tivic Health Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $668.82 million 1.96 -$164.17 million ($2.42) -11.80 Tivic Health Systems $462,000.00 6.94 N/A N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azenta.

Summary

Azenta beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc. provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage solutions, consumables and instruments, controlled rate thawing devices, and temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. This segment also provides sample management solutions, such as consumable vials and tubes, polymerase chain reaction, plates, instruments for supporting workflows, and informatics. The Life Sciences Services segment provides genomic services, that includes gene sequencing and gene synthesis services; and sample repository solutions, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting services for genomic analysis and the management and care of biological samples used in pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, clinical, and academic research, and development sectors. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.