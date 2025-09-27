Head-To-Head Survey: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 10.54% 10.02% 5.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Forestar Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group $1.54 billion 0.87 $203.40 million $3.19 8.25

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Portland Estates and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 0 1 1 3.50 Forestar Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

