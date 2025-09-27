Head-To-Head Survey: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Volatility and Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3 7 13 0 2.43 Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation & Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $297.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.00%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $59.38, indicating a potential downside of 10.20%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Interactive Brokers Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $278.91 billion 3.12 $58.47 billion $19.49 16.22 Interactive Brokers Group $9.60 billion 11.69 $755.00 million $1.94 34.08

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Brokers Group. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Interactive Brokers Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20.52% 16.93% 1.30% Interactive Brokers Group 9.78% 4.92% 0.53%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Interactive Brokers Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate. The CCB segment originates and services mortgage loans. The CIB segment makes markets and services clients across fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, and commodities. The AWM segment provides initial capital investments in products such as mutual funds and capital invested alongside third-party investors. The Corporate segment manages its liquidity, funding, capital, structural interest rate, and foreign exchange risks. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, the company offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. It serves institutional and individual customers through electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.