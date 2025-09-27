Head-To-Head Survey: Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) versus HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Get Net Medical Xpress Solutions alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and HeartCore Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises $29.63 million 0.64 -$1.48 million ($0.01) -81.82

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HeartCore Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Net Medical Xpress Solutions is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises -0.62% 141.93% 46.22%

Volatility & Risk

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -1.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.