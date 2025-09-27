Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.15 and traded as low as $134.64. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 10,070,509 shares trading hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 559,865.8% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 71,166,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,870,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,811,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,905,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,935,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,474,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,409,000 after acquiring an additional 553,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,040,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

