Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $10.44. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 5,362 shares trading hands.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 15.58 and a current ratio of 15.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hennessy Advisors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 7,704 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $82,509.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,814.75. The trade was a 12.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,008 shares of company stock worth $215,031. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth $190,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

