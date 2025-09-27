Highline Wealth Partners LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Highline Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $602.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day moving average of $527.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.