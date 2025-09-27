Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $44,685.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,253.48. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 240.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,335,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 65.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,480,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,202,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,053,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

