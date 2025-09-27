Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,537 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

