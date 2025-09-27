Immunic’s (IMUX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Immunic Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 415,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 479,846 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

