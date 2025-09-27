Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $738.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $753.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.