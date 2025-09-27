Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,447.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

