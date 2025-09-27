Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares during the period.

BATS ICVT opened at $98.85 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

