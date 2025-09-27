Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

