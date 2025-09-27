Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 366 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 530,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

