Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Innovation Beverage Group Stock Down 17.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:IBG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Innovation Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.80.
Innovation Beverage Group Company Profile
