Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Innovation Beverage Group Stock Down 17.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Innovation Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Innovation Beverage Group Company Profile

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

