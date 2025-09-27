Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $1,985,173.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,583,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,676,896.59. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

