Instrumental Wealth LLC Acquires 2,417 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF accounts for 3.5% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 48,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

