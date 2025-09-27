Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWO stock opened at $319.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

