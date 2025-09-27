Instrumental Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Instrumental Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

