Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ INBS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.59.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 346.22% and a negative return on equity of 231.13%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions accounts for approximately 0.5% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

