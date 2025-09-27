Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ INBS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.59.
Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 346.22% and a negative return on equity of 231.13%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
