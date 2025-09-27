Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

PPA opened at $152.55 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

