Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF $KBWP Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.2%
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $127.17.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
