Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF $KBWP Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $127.17.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3735 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.