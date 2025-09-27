Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $53,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day moving average of $527.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

