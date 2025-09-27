Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Position Lessened by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

