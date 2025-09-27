Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Position Raised by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP opened at $188.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.52. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

