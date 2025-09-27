Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after buying an additional 123,720 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,233.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,282,000 after purchasing an additional 539,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 382,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

