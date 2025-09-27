iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) vs. Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Financial Contrast

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iRadimed and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRadimed 26.61% 23.30% 20.62% Spectral AI -51.97% N/A -8.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iRadimed and Spectral AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectral AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iRadimed currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Spectral AI has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Spectral AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than iRadimed.

92.3% of iRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of iRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iRadimed has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRadimed and Spectral AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRadimed $73.24 million 12.20 $19.23 million $1.62 43.38 Spectral AI $29.58 million 1.90 -$15.31 million ($0.69) -3.04

iRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iRadimed beats Spectral AI on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

