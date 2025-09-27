IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. IREN has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IREN by 5.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IREN by 80.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 44,798 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IREN by 172.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IREN by 54.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

