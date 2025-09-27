iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $103.35 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

