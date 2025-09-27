iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after buying an additional 1,544,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,323,000 after buying an additional 1,019,314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 843,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,519,000 after buying an additional 490,469 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.