iShares Asia 50 ETF $AIA Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $355,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $938.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

