iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Stake Lessened by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

