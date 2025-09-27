iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Ascent Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.5% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

