iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Finland grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $647.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

