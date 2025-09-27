iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $46,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

