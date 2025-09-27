iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,635.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

