iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stake Boosted by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

