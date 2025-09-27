iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Holdings Raised by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $173,252,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after purchasing an additional 612,628 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,369,000 after purchasing an additional 606,410 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,698,000 after purchasing an additional 524,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,073,000 after acquiring an additional 519,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

