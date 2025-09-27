iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stake Lifted by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 24.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

