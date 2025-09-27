iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF $IGEB Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.