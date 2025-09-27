iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $149.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $153.62.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

