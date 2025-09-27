iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.