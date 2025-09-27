iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

