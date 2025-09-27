iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 17.1%

EFG stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

