iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 163.1% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SCZ stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

