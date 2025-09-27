iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 808,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

