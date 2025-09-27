iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Bought by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $464.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $473.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

